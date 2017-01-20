Hennessey ends production of the 1,451-hp, 270-mph Venom GT

Since launching in 2010, the Hennessey Venom GT has lived among a very select handful of elite supercars with four-figure horsepower numbers and world speed record ambitions. The unofficial fastest production car in the world has now sped all the way to the end of production, as the last of just 13 examples has left the factory. The Final Edition of the little Lotus with big twin-turbo V8 is a striking blue roadster that's already sold for over US$1 million.









Though it could never quite catch up with the Bugatti Veyron in terms of the official production car world speed record, the Hennessey Venom GT had a prestigious run as one of the world's fastest, most powerful supercars. Some people criticized the Lotus underpinnings and lack of exotic styling befitting a seven-figure supercar, but those criticisms tended to die down when those same folks got to the 1:1 power-weight ratio.

The Venom GT's power/weight balance helped Hennessey earn an official 13.6-second 0-300 km/h (186 mph) acceleration record, an unofficial 270.4-mph (435.2-km/h) production car speed record, and a 265.6-mph (427.4-km/h) convertible speed record. The Venom GT even got more powerful during its lifespan, leaping up to 1,451 hp in 2015.

"We've attained some pretty incredible achievements with the Venom GT," says Hennessey founder and CEO John Hennessey. "It was always my dream to build the fastest car and we did just that. Our Venom GT retires as one of the fastest cars on the planet along with being one of the most exclusive. I'm so grateful to our customers, employees, suppliers, and our technical partners, Pennzoil and Shell V-Power, who have helped make this special car a reality."



The Venom GT Final Edition is painted in a mesmerizing "glacier blue" broken by white racing stripes. It features the now-standard 1,451-hp twin-turbo 7.0-liter V8 engine.

The Final Edition has already been sold for $1.2 million, but those looking for a Venom GT to call their own have another option. A Venom GT Spyder will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Arizona on Friday, January 20th. The car was built for Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, and 100 percent of the sale proceeds will go to his charity for abused girls, Janie's Fund, according to Hennessey.

We're always a bit saddened by the retirement of a great sports car, but a confirmed successor greatly lessens the blow. Hennessey has already provided a first look at the even more extreme Venom F5, and while it's running a bit late with the official debut, John Hennessey promises, "We look forward to introducing the Venom F5 sometime later this year." We look equally forward to seeing it.