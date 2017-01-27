Ikea's refugee shelter declared best design of 2016

Ikea's Better Shelter refugee shelter has been declared the 2016 Beazley Design of the Year by London's Design Museum. Beating competition from the likes of David Bowie's Blackstar album cover and the Lumos bicycle helmet, the shelter was lauded by the judges for making a positive impact around the globe.







The Better Shelter was designed by Johan Karlsson, Dennis Kanter, Christian Gustafsson, John van Leer, Tim de Haas, Nicolò Barlera, the Ikea Foundation, and UNHCR. Like a piece of Ikea furniture, it's delivered flatpack in a couple of cardboard boxes and can reportedly be assembled in hours without any specialist tools.

The shelter offers more safety and security than the tents more commonly used in refugee camps and comes with an anchoring system to keep it in place in high winds.

Inside, there's a total floorspace of 17.5 sq m (188 sq ft) and while certainly basic, it includes windows, a locking door, and a solar panel on the roof that powers the included light or charges a phone. Over 30,000 of the shelters are currently in use. You can watch a Better Shelter being assembled in the video at the end.

The annual award also recognized winners in Digital, Fashion, Graphics, Product, and Transport categories (the Better Shelter was in the Architecture category), each of which you can see in the gallery.