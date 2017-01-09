Kino-mo's Hypervsn puts a different spin on holographic displays

Kino-mo's Hypervsn displays uses LED-based technology, which allows the "holograms" to be clearly seen at a distance, even under brightly-lit conditions (Credit: Kino-mo )

Marketers are always on the lookout for the latest way to grab a potential customer's attention – something that's not easy in our sensory-overloaded, distraction-laden world. But London-based tech startup, Kino-mo, had no trouble turning heads at CES again this year with its latest Hypervsn "holographic" display technology, which took second place at Showstoppers LaunchIt.

Kino-mo's low-profile hardware, which looks like a propeller or windmill, is designed to mount to walls and be plugged into standard outlets. The magic happens once the switch is flipped on, as 3D visuals appear to float in thin air; they're not actually holograms, but enthral as effectively.

We watched as the coordinated array of Hypervsn units flashed shifting pictures with an impressive amount of fluidity and detail, no matter if each were displaying individual images or working together to create a single piece. The "screen-less" Hypervsn displays are simple to install and operate, cost-effective, and scalable for small- to medium-sized applications.

Since the technology is LED-based, the "holograms" are able to be clearly seen at a distance, even under brightly-lit conditions. It's no wonder that the company's booth drew lingering crowds, demonstrating how effective these displays can be for brands, retailers, advertising, and events. We also observed that the wide viewing angle minimizes impact on the experience – everyone from all (front) sides and various heights can witness the 3D forms without too much of a skewed perspective.

Not only does the Kino-mo Hypervsn seem to be quiet while running (as best as we could tell within the noisy bustle of people), but it allows users the ability to remotely upload and control created content across multiple devices from a single cloud platform. This could be a significant convenience factor for those who would own and use Hypervsn displays in different stores, cities, or states, as a wireless network connection supplants the need for manual configuration.

We asked if the company had any plans for a consumer-friendly model anytime soon – apparently a very popular question – and received a proud grin in response. But despite the growing interest and attention, Kino-mo appears primarily focused on delivering advertising solutions to businesses for now.