With all the new game trailers and announcements coming out of Gamescom this week, now might be a good time to upgrade your rig. Lenovo has launched three new gaming PCs for its Legion line aimed at hardcore, mainstream and casual players, as well as a new monitor with High-Dynamic Range (HDR).

All three of the new Legion Towers pack up to a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a GPU from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 10 series and a generous helping of HMDI, USB 2 and 3 ports. They're all running on Windows 10 and come preloaded with Microsoft Office 2016 and a suite of Lenovo programs.

First up, Lenovo is positioning the Legion Y520 Tower as an introduction for console gamers looking to dip their toes into PC gaming. Its specs are decent but not mind-blowing: Up to 16 GB DDR4 RAM, and for storage there's a 256 GB SSD and a 2 TB hard drive. Graphical power comes from either an AMD Radeon RX 560, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or 1060 GPU, with the latter providing entry-level VR.

The Legion Y720 Tower is the middle tier of the trio, and Lenovo says this rig is for "mainstream players." Processor options include a 7th Gen Intel i7, AMD Ryzen 5 or 7, and on the graphics front, there's the choice of an AMD Radeon RX 570 or GeForce GTX 1070, which are both solid mid-tier cards. Again, there's up to 16 GB DDR4 of memory, and for storage, a 256 GB SSD and 2 TB HDD.

Finally, the beefy Legion Y920 Tower rounds out the new computer line. This powerful PC packs up to a GeForce GTX 1080 – the current high-water mark for GPUs – although the price can be trimmed down by opting for the still-solid GTX 1070, 1060, or Radeon RX 570 instead. Memory can be boosted up to 32 GB of Corsair DDR4 RAM, which tinkerers can further overclock. Integrated liquid cooling is an option, and storage can be bundled either on two 512 GB SSDs or one plus a 4 TB HDD.

To properly view all that graphical goodness, Lenovo is also adding the Y25f Gaming Monitor to the Legion line. The 24.5-in display has a fairly standard 1080p resolution, but is does boast HDR, which is increasingly a benchmark of visual fidelity. The refresh rate of 144 Hz and a 1-millisecond response time should help it keep up with any fast-paced action. And as a nice little bonus, there's a hook on the side to hang your headphones.

The Y520 Tower will be available this month starting at €749, with the Y720 following in September from €1,299. The Y920 will also be available in September from €2,299, although those wanting to go down the liquid-cooled route will have to wait until October and fork over an extra €100. The Legion Y25f Gaming Monitor will run you €299 when it's released in January 2018.

Source: Lenovo