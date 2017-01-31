The new 3500x CFast 2.0 will become available in the first quarter of 2017

Media professionals dealing with data-heavy formats such as RAW and 4K will soon have a new option for their toolkits, with Lexar announcing a new 512 GB CFast memory card.

The new card doubles the capacity of the existing 256GB Lexar Professional 3500x CFast 2.0 and is aimed at cinematographers, filmmakers and other professionals dealing with high quality photo and video.

"When shooting 200 FPS on a high-end, production-level camera, it's easy to fill up an entire 256GB card with content in just 17 minutes," said Jennifer Lee, product marketing director, at Lexar. "Comparatively, the new Professional 512GB 3500x CFast 2.0 card can capture up to more than twice that time."

The new card offers write speeds of up to 445 Mb/s and transfer speeds of up to 525 Mb/s. Lexar's 256 GB Professional 3600x CFast 2.0 card, which is built for ARRI's motion picture cameras and bumps the transfer speeds up to 540 Mb/s, has also received an upgrade and will double in capacity to 512 GB.