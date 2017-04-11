The Fossil-owned fitness tracker company Misfit launched a new wrist wearable today. The Misfit Flare tracks activity and sleep in a simple, modern form factor at a moderate price point.

Like other basic fitness trackers, this bracelet tracks steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned and sleep time, with metrics given for both light and restful sleep, which can be viewed through the device's companion app.

The Flare is also swimproof up to 50 m, which is good news for those who favor pool workouts. However, you'll need to purchase an in-app upgrade to track swim laps, and lap count is limited to 25- and 50-meter pools.

The Flare has a non-charging, replaceable battery that gets up to four months' use (according to Misfit). Its has a round smart button with one LED light, with a steel-colored aluminum case and a black sport band made from a silicone/plastic hybrid. If you use the Misfit Link app, you can use the button on the Flare to connect to other household smart devices from your wrist.

If you're looking for smartwatch-like computing power, the Flare won't be the right fitness tracker for you. But if you're looking for something affordable and uncomplicated, it could be worth considering. The Misfit Flare is available now for US$59.99.

Product page: Misfit