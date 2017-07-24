The Optoma IntelliGO-S1 can throw content up to 150 inches at 720p resolution, while an Android OS gives users access to hundreds of thousands of apps (Credit: Optoma)

Following a trail blazed by the likes of Touchjet and JmGO, Optoma Technology has launched a pint-sized projector that has an Android OS heart. The IntelliGO-S1 has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless content streaming, a built-in audio speaker and weighs in at just over a pound.

Dual-band 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi means that IntelliGO-S1 users can stream movies from popular online services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, while also allowing for screen mirroring from Android and iOS smart devices. The smart projector runs Android 4.4 with the Aptoide Open Source App Store allowing users access to over 700,000 apps, which can be downloaded to the unit's 8 GB of internal memory.



The 500 lumens DLP projector is reported capable of throwing content up to 150 inches at 1,280 x 720 resolution, has a 20,000:1 contrast ratio and can display 16 million colors. Its RGB LED module is rated for 20,000 hours. There's support for 16:10, 16:9 and 4:3 aspects, and for 3D at 1080p24, 720p50 and 720p60 frame rates.



The cooked in 2 W speaker should be loud enough for close quarters listening, with Bluetooth 4.0 ready to pair with external powered speakers or wireless headphones, as well as input/output peripherals like the optional Air Mouse accessory with built-in QWERTY keyboard. Physical ports include HDMI, both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 and MicroSD.



The Optima IntelliGO-S1 tips the scales at 1.01 lb (458 g), measures 6.2 x 4.72 x 1.22 in (157.5 x 119.9 x 31 mm), comes with a hard shell carry case and is available for an estimated street price of US$429.



Source: Optoma

