The the touchscreen of the Lumix DC-ZS70 (TZ90) is flipped up, the camera automatically enters Self Shot mode (Credit: Panasonic)

It's simply not enough to snag photos of impressive views when on holiday these days, we all need to be right there in the shot. Panasonic's latest compact travel camera caters to the selfie mad tourist with a flip-up touchscreen display to help capture high resolution selfies with ease. Other Lumix DC-ZS70 (TZ90) specs of note include a 30x zoom lens, 20.3 MP sensor, 4K video capture and fast autofocus.

Like the DMC-ZS60 (TZ80) before it, Panasonic's new Travel Zoom point-and-shoot features a 30x, 24-720 mm equivalent wide-angle Leica lens, 1,166k-dot electronic viewfinder and 4K video capture capabilities. It also benefits from a useful Post Focus feature that allows in-focus area selection after shooting, and Focus Stacking for adjusting depth of field post capture. Panasonic is promising "luxurious, dramatic images of situations such as fireworks or night scenes" when using the camera's Light Composition function, too.



New to this camera is a 20.3 MP MOS sensor, which is paired with the company's Venus Engine image processor. Panasonic has given the 1,040k-dot, 3-inch touchscreen some hinges that will doubtless please selfie obsessed snappers. When it's tilted up 180 degrees, the camera automatically enters Self Shot mode and makes selfie functions available.



The ZS70 features Depth-from-Defocus autofocus technology for high speed focusing of around 0.1 sec, and this system also helps the ZS70 manage up to 10 frames per second continuous bursts. AF functions like Touch AF, 49-point AF and Low-Light AF should help users grab the best shots in a variety of shooting situations.



Elsewhere, there's a control ring on the lens barrel for quick access to camera functions such as aperture, shutter speed and focus, 5-axis hybrid optical image stabilization to help limit the effects of shaky hands, and Wi-Fi connectivity for file transfer to smart devices.



The DC-ZS70 (TZ90) will be available from the end of May for US$449.99, and comes in a choice of silver or black. Have a look at the introductory video below for an overview of the feature set.



Source: Panasonic