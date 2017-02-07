A battery-powered built into the jack of the PowerWire cable is reported to deliver a bold, defined sound across the frequency range(Credit: R%M Tone Technology)

R&M Tone Technology has developed a new line of patented active guitar cables to help players inject some life into their guitar sound. Each of the four PowerWire cables comes with a built-in preamp that boosts the signal direct from the pickups instead of at a pedalboard or amp, while promising to reduce noise and can even add distortion.

The PowerWire cables pack a battery-powered preamp installed in the jack, essentially giving any guitar active pickups, which are highly regarded for clean, clear and powerful sonic delivery. The integrated circuit is all-analog and is said to offer a clean, low noise 0.5 dB flat boost across the whole 20 Hz to 20 kHz spectrum.

"PowerWire releases the sound of your guitar or bass like never before by feeding exactly what's coming out of the instrument downstream to the rest of your equipment through built-in pre-amplification, for a stronger, more dynamic sound with greater note definition," Tone Technology's CEO Michael Harvey said in a press statement.

Four versions are available in 20 or 40 ft lengths – two clean boost cables, one featuring a sub-harmonic bass boost "to give electric and bass guitars a richer, fuller spectrum of sound with a subtle sub-harmonic in the lower frequencies" and another with built-in mild overdrive to full-on distortion that's controlled using the guitar's volume control.