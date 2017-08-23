The suit may be in use as soon as next year (Credit: SpaceX)

Once SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft starts ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station, what will they be wearing while onboard? Well, a little something like you see here. Company founder and CEO Elon Musk posted a photo on Instagram this morning, showing at least part of the official SpaceX space suit.

In the posting, Musk comments that the suit pictured is fully functional, and has already been tested to double vacuum pressure. This means that it's intended to protect astronauts while they're within the spacecraft, and is not designed for extravehicular activities such as spacewalks.

Musk also comments that it was "incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function," although it would be "easy to do either separately."

He promises that more photos will be following in the coming days. In the meantime, you can revisit the Boeing Blue space suit, designed to be worn by astronauts travelling in Boeing's CST-100 Starliner.

Source: Instagram