Short smart guitar given direct access to powerful shred app

Following a successful Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign in 2013 and subsequent release in the wild, a stubby 5-fret learning tool called the jamstik was then treated to improved picking detection, faster processing and Wi-Fi connectivity exchanged for Bluetooth. Now its makers have snagged direct support for the mini six string in the latest version of Wizdom Music's award winning music creation app, GeoShred.







Zivix, the company behind the jamstik learning and practice tool, says that its MIDI-enabled smart guitar is the only product to use IR light-sensing technology to register finger placement and provide real-time feedback. This is said to help speed up the (often steep) learning curve and allow students to deal with mistakes before they turn into nasty habits.

The second gen jamstik (called the jamstik+) is reported good for more than 8 hours of play time per charge of its replaceable Lithium battery, rocks real guitar strings up top and comes with three iOS apps ready for download to an Apple smart device – jamStik+, jamTutor and jamMix.

The GeoShred virtual guitar and effects app was the result of a collaboration between Dream Theater keysman extraordinaire Jordan Rudess and developer moForte. The app makes use of physically-modeled guitar tones, mixes in digital effects and a multi-touch performance space, to offer the player "realistic guitar sounds that bend, stretch and manipulate the sound into endless possibilities."

You can see and hear Rudess demonstrating the kind of virtuoso performance possible with the original version of the app in his The Shred Awakens video. In addition to cooking in MIDI and MPE support, version 2 of the app-based instrument has a built-in MIDI configuration specifically created for the jamstik+.

As you can see from the demo video below, GeoShred brings a whole new level of sonic realism and expression to the jamstik+. Zivix will be demonstrating the combined technologies at moForte's Winter NAMM booth in California this week. And visitors can also expect to see a few performances from Rudess himself.