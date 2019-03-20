When we met him at the North American Handmade Bicycle Show, Iozzio said that he plans on launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise production funds for his system. That project should be starting soon, and will be accessible via the link below. Pledges will begin at US$250, for a basic system that has one light on each skewer (a headlight and a tail light) for a combined output of 330 lumens. A wheel-locking security feature may also be included.