Helion Energy
Nuclear fusion research and development company based in Everett, Washington. Founded in 2013 and supported by early contract from ARPA-E, Helion is working on a pulsed fusion electricity generator using deuterium and helium-3 as a fuel. The latter is extremely rare and expensive, but Helion's technology offers a way to create and capture helium-3 – as well as a unique way to harvest electricity from the interactions between the magnetic fields of the fusion chamber and the plasma, which pulses and expands as fusion events occur. Helion's timelines are extremely aggressive, and the company has signed a deal to supply Microsoft with fusion energy by 2028.
-
In an outrageously audacious move, Washington-based fusion power startup Helion has signed the world's first fusion power supply deal, promising to deliver Microsoft at least 50 megawatts of clean fusion power by 2028, or pay financial penalties.