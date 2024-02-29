Sanctuary AI
Canadian company working on humanoid robots, trained via teleoperation. The Phoenix robot is notable for its extraordinary hydraulic hands, capable of making every human hand movement and with class-leading strength, speed and dexterity.
You've seen a ton of videos of humanoid robots – but this one feels different. It's Sanctuary's Phoenix bot, with "the world's best robot hands," working totally autonomously at near-human speeds – much faster than Tesla's or Figure's robots.
Canada's Sanctuary AI has revealed a new humanoid robot, shooting for the "world's first human-like intelligence in general purpose robots." Phoenix builds on some very impressive earlier work and a neat "piloted" approach to training.