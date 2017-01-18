Nissan announces first on-road autonomous vehicle tests in Europe

Nissan recently stated that the next version of its all-electric Leaf will feature an autonomous driving mode – as will the newest Qashqai crossover. Already, a prototype Autonomous Drive Leaf has been tested on the public highways of Japan. It has now been announced that next month, such a car will be hitting the streets of London.



The event will mark the first time that Nissan's single-lane autonomous drive technology has been demonstrated on public roads in Europe.

Passengers hitching a ride in the modified Leaf will include government officials along with technical and safety experts. The test drives (if you can call them drives) will take place in what is described as "a diverse city environment."