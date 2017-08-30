The impressively sustainable Copenhagen International School, by C.F. Møller Architects, has an exterior almost totally covered in solar panels. These produce over half its required electricity – no mean feat in a Scandinavian country like Denmark. The school also boasts other green design features, including rainwater collection and passive ventilation.

The recently-completed school is located on a prominent site in Copenhagen's burgeoning Nordhavn district, a large harbor undergoing significant redevelopment that has already produced notable new architecture like the crane retreat and repurposed grain silo residences.

The main school building has a total floorspace of 26,000 sq m (279,861 sq ft) and is divided into four towers, each ranging from five to seven stories in height and intended to meet students' needs at different stages of development.

There are 12,000 solar panels on the school's exterior, measuring 6,048 sq m (65,100 sq ft). The panels are angled individually, lending the building an odd, pixelated look that C.F. Møller says is intended to resemble sequins. The firm also reports that the panels provide over half of the school's annual electricity needs – though we've no word on whether this is based on projections or real-world testing.

C.F. Møller incorporated other sustainable design into the Copenhagen International School, too. There was a general focus on maximizing natural light and ventilation, as well as the use of high-performance insulation, all of which cut down on energy requirements.

In addition, the school includes rainwater harvesting, low-energy windows, and LED lighting. A green roof is also mentioned, but we can't seem to spot it in the photos.

C.F. Møller has some other interesting projects planned for Copenhagen, including Nordhavn Islands and Örnsro Trästad.

Source: C.F. Møller Architects