Let's be honest … when it comes to bicycles, a lot of us do want something that looks a little different. If you're one of those people, then you might be interested in the NoBike. If nothing else, it'll definitely get you noticed.

Created by Italy's Dynalab group, the NoBike's frame is created not from welded-together tubes, but from laser-cut sheets of 4mm-thick aluminum. These take the form of four triangular pieces (two per side), which are bolted together with aluminum spacers sandwiched between them.

One practical consideration – the steerer (between the handlebars and front wheel) runs through a spacer that can be moved forward or backward. This means that riders can adjust the length of the cockpit, instead of having to go with a frame made in one specific size. We've seen something similar in the Universal Bike, made by Brooklyness.

According to Dynalab, one of the main considerations behind the design was to keep the weight down. Tipping the scales at 14 kg (30 lb), we'd have to say that its weight is OK for a single-speed city bike, but it's certainly not going to break any records.

Should you be interested in buying one, the NoBike is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A minimum pledge of €999 (about US$1,072) will get you one, when and if it reaches production. The planned retail prices start at €1,400 ($1,502).

For something that looks kind of similar but that's already in production, check out the wooden-framed Sandwichbike.

Source: Kickstarter