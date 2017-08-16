Last year, Ford celebrated its breakthrough 1-2-3 1966 Le Mans win by launching the GT '66 Heritage Edition. That win wasn't only notable on its own, but also as part of Ford's four-year Le Mans winning streak. This year, Ford celebrates the second of those wins with the fiery '67 Heritage Edition, a special edition GT even more striking than last year's.



Just like the '66 Heritage, the '67 Heritage is a special cosmetic package offered for the GT, with no mention of any work on the car's 647-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6-based powertrain or other systems.

In contrast to the black GT40 Mark II 1966 winner, the 1967 race was won by a red GT40 Mark IV driven by the all-American team of Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt. The new '67 Heritage package pays homage to that historic car with a stunning glossy "Race Red" paint job, white stripes and an exposed carbon package. Matching red calipers peek out from 20-in one-piece forged wheels finished in an exclusive silver satin clear coat. The car also wears silver mirror caps and white No. 1 decals.

Inside, the latest GT special edition has new leather trim around the carbon fiber seats, red stitching, red seat belt webbing, anodized gray paddle shifters, and exposed matte carbon fiber and satin dark stainless trim. A serialized identification plate gives each car card-carrying status in the '67 Heritage club.

Ford will offer a limited number of '67 Heritage packages during the already limited run of the 2018 model year GT.

Ford originally planned two production years for the GT (MY2017 and 2018) but announced the addition of two more last August, which means it'll have four GT model years ... the same number of consecutive Le Mans wins it had in the late 60s. Think we might see another heritage edition, maybe two?

Source: Ford