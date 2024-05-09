© 2024 New Atlas
Environment

Earth's 'Gateway to Hell' is growing by 35 million cubic feet each year

By Bronwyn Thompson
May 08, 2024
Earth's 'Gateway to Hell' is growing by 35 million cubic feet each year
This ever-growing permafrost-destroying 'sink hole' was originally a small gully in the 1960s
This ever-growing permafrost-destroying 'sink hole' was originally a small gully in the 1960s
View 3 Images
This ever-growing permafrost-destroying 'sink hole' was originally a small gully in the 1960s
1/3
This ever-growing permafrost-destroying 'sink hole' was originally a small gully in the 1960s
The crater's march on the landscape over time
2/3
The crater's march on the landscape over time
The rapid growth of the Batagaika Crater, as seen in satellite images, from 1991-2022.
3/3
The rapid growth of the Batagaika Crater, as seen in satellite images, from 1991-2022.
View gallery - 3 images

Whether you're a John Carpenter fan or a biology enthusiast, you shouldn't need much convincing to know that the melting of subterranean permafrost at the poles is not a good thing. Last year, scientists gave us one more thing to lose sleep over, reviving a 48,500-year-old 'zombie virus' unearthed from Arctic permafrost – and it was not the first time. It's one more sting in the tail of climate change – the threat of ancient diseases that have lain frozen and dormant for millennia.

Now, new research has detailed the rate at which Siberia's massive Batagaika crater is devouring the surface of the Earth, expanding at a rate of 35 million cubic feet each year. Currently, it measures around 1 km (0.6 mi) long and 800 m (0.5 mi) across at its widest point. And it's speeding up.

Batagaika crater, located in the Chersky Range in northeastern Siberia, is not actually a crater but a thermokarst depression – a kind of sinkhole or 'mega-slump' driven by the collapse and fracturing of land due to permafrost loss. It was only discovered in 1991, after this underground opening split further and took with it a large section of hillside. In the video below, you can see its growth from discovery to 2007.

Image of the Week: Batagaika Crater and the Megaslump

Permafrost, despite its name, is not actually permanent; it's essentially ground that's remained at 32°F (0°C) or colder for more than two years. A quarter of the Northern Hemisphere's land surface is made up of this rock-hard frozen dirt that can vary between a a few feet deep to almost a mile.

So why is Batagaika – which is in a fairly remote area of Siberia – causing such alarm? Its rapid expansion is now fueled by warming air temperatures, which has set off a positive feedback loop that's unlikely to slow down as long as there's ice to thaw.

When the permafrost layer degrades, or melts, it goes from concrete consistency to a muddy mass, which is unable to support the vegetation on the surface. As the edges of the expanse collapse into it, the ground loses the canopies of trees shielding it from the sun (and heat). At this point, newly-exposed organic matter, no longer preserved in ice, breaks down and releases carbon into the atmosphere to further fuel atmospheric warming. This, of course, results in increasingly more permafrost loss.

The rapid growth of the Batagaika Crater, as seen in satellite images, from 1991-2022.
The rapid growth of the Batagaika Crater, as seen in satellite images, from 1991-2022.

As for the ancient bugs, we don't know whether they're equipped to survive for long when exposed to the Earth's atmosphere – but nor do we know if our modern biology and medicine is equipped to deal with novel viruses returning from 50,000 years of dormancy. In 2016, it's believed a permafrost thaw released the anthrax-causing Bacillus anthracis, which killed 2,649 reindeer, and resulted in dozens of sick locals and the death of one child.

The dramatic Batagaika crater formation – which has earned it the nicknames of 'gateway to the underworld' and 'gateway to Hell' – has steep cliff-like edges revealing permafrost estimated to have been frozen for 650,000 years. It's currently around 50 m (164 ft) deep, with areas dropping down 100 meters (328 feet).

And the good news? Well, it has become somewhat of a tourist attraction...

The Batagaika Crater : A warning sign for the Earth

The study was published in the journal Geomorphology.

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

EnvironmentClimate CrisisBacteriaGlobal WarmingRussia
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!