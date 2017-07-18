Hot on the heels of a totally redesigned Accord, Honda has given its smallest car a makeover. The refreshed Fit has a more aggressive face, and packs more driver assistance technology under the skin.

When we say more aggressive, we're not talking about an all-out sporting makeover for the little Fit. The front spoiler has a wider air intake set down low, while the rear bumper has a new diffuser-style look. Paired with gloss black 16-inch aluminum wheels and new side skirts, the latest Fit is a slightly more handsome little car than before.

The changes are similarly subtle inside, where the basic dashboard design of the outgoing Fit is unchanged. A full range of active safety features is available, including adaptive cruise control, automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. The 7-inch touchscreen display in the center console is now home to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, too.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 97 kW (130 hp) and 155 Nm of torque. Not exactly a power-packed hot hatch, then, but Honda says a set of retuned dampers, stiffer body and reworked steering should make the car a sharp steer in the bends.

When you aren't running around at full speed, passengers will benefit from the extra refinement provided by new mounts for the engine and transmission, along with acoustic laminated glass. There's also more insulation scattered around the body, aimed at keeping things quiet on the highway.

Pricing for the Fit will start at US$16,995 for the base, six-speed manual LX model, and stretch through to $21,520 for a top-spec EX-L with satellite navigation.

Source: Honda