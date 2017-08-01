VR backpacks allow gamers to dive into their virtual worlds without the risk of tripping over wayward cables, but home gamers chasing a more immersive experience aren't the only ones who could benefit from a powerful, wireless way to power their virtual reality experience. HP has aimed the Z VR Backpack at the pro crowd, with military-grade build quality and high-end internals.

The Z VR is loaded with the latest virtual reality-ready hardware. HP has fitted an Intel Core i7 vPro processor and 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a NVIDIA Quadro P5200 graphics processor with 16 GB of RAM. According to the company, that means professional users will be able to run their Oculus Rift or HTC Vive without any lag.

The backpack itself is made from hard-wearing mesh designed to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The computer weighs just 4.6 kg (10.25 lb), too, and there are hot-swappable batteries to make sure you can keep on moving. When you aren't running around the room, the computer can be docked using the HP Z VR dock (yep, they've gone all out on the names) with support for two 4K displays.

Given this is aimed at professionals, the range of ports on offer should come as no surprise. The top of the lightweight computer is kitted out with two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a Mini-DP 1.3 port, a combo audio jack and a power jack for the VR headset. There are two more USB 3.0 ports on the side of the unit, along with a 330 W AC power plug.

The computer and backpack have been durability tested over the course of 120,000 hours by HP, and the company says they pass military MIL-STD 810G tests. As you might imagine, it has a price befitting a computer with such a tough exterior and powerful interior. You'll pay at least US$3,299 for the Z VR Backpack when it lands next month.

Source: HP

