Ken Okuyama is currently one of the most exciting names in vehicle design. Even if you ignore his work on trains and tractors, Okuyama has a resume to make most vehicle designers green with envy, having been involved in shaping the Chevrolet Corvette (C5), the Porsche 911 (996), and taking the lead on the Ferrari Enzo during a stint with Pininfarina. Having unveiled the Kode 57 during Monterey Car Week last year, the talented designer has this year whipped the covers off a dramatic new creation – the Kode 0.



Elements of the Enzo are clear in the Kode 0, but there's no danger of confusing the two. That's because the Zero is inspired by wedge-shaped supercars from the 70s. The low nose and short rear overhangs provide an instant link to the legendary Lamborghini Countach, and the slashing C-pillar and edgy glasshouse evoke the Lancia Stratos Zero. Okuyama also lists the Ferrari Moduro concept as inspiration for the shape, and we can see mild hints of it in the glass engine cover and flat headlamps.



Down back, slimline brake lights sit above massive mesh vents, which give a tantalizing peek at two metallic green cooling fans. Okuyama isn't alone in trying to give people a peek at the inner workings of the car's rear end – the McLaren P1 provides a glimpse through mesh vents – but that doesn't make the effect any less impressive here. As if the metallic green fans don't provide enough of a display, the razor-edged diffuser and chrome exhaust surround also put on a good show.

Given the way it looks, you could be forgiven for assuming the Kode 0 is just a show car, destined never to turn a wheel in anger. In reality, it's a fully-fledged supercar to compete with Lamborghini and Ferrari. Power comes from a naturally aspirated V12 with 700 hp (522 kW) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque on tap, put to the road through a seven-speed gearbox.

The car rides on a fully-independent double-wishbone suspension with magento-rheologic dampers, while ventilated carbon ceramic brakes can be found at all four corners. They hide behind Novitec wheels wrapped in sticky Pirelli P Zero rubber.

Okuyama hasn't actually announced the car he used as a base for the Zero, but there's only one supercar with a mid-mounted V12 and pushrod suspension on the market at the moment, and that's the Lamborghini Aventador. As if the mechanical similarities weren't enough, the interior layout of the car is nearly identical to that of the Aventador, which is unlikely to just be a coincidence.

Although it shares a basic layout with the Aventador, the Zero has been given a thorough once-over for a totally unique finish. The seats are trimmed in quilted silver leather and gray Alcantara, while the metallic green that's so prominent on the exterior has also been used on the steering wheel, dashboard and instrument binnacle. It won't be to everyone's tastes, but the color scheme certainly stands out, and that's kind of the point here.

No price was announced for the Kode 0, but given the stunning looks and high-end internals, it isn't likely to be cheap. We have no doubt there are collectors out there willing to pay for such a unique piece of design, though.

Source: Ken Okuyama Design