Hisense inches close to the wall to serve up big-screen cinema visuals

By Paul Ridden
April 24, 2024
The PX3-Pro Laser Cinema ultra-short-throw projector can snuggle up close to the wall while throwing up 150-inch 4K Dolby Vision visuals
Three HDMI ports (including one with support for eARC and 4K/60Hz), USB, Ethernet LAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, headphone out and digital audio
The PX3-Pro Laser Cinema projector supports 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut and can put out 3,000 ANSI lumens
Immersive Dolby Atmos sound from a 50-W Harman Kardon speaker system
Hisense USA says it's looking to redefine the high-end entertainment experience with the launch of the PX3-Pro, a daytime usable, triple laser ultra-short-throw projector that can throw Dolby Vision movies at up to 150 inches.

The next in line to last year's PX2-Pro, the latest 4K Laser Cinema from consumer tech multinational Hisense is built around the company's LPU digital laser engine combined with its TriChroma triple-laser technology for the promise of "a new standard for visual excellence."

AI algorithms are included to enhance picture quality in real-time, bumping brightness, tweaking contrast and nixing noise for optimum viewing. If you have a wall or screen big enough, the unit can throw between 80 and 150 diagonal inches, supports Dolby Vision content and manages to cover up to 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut.

The light engine can output of 3,000 ANSI lumens too – which should make for lights-on viewing without serious washout, though as with most consumer-level projectors, the darker the room, the better the visuals will be.

The first laser product of 2024 from Hisense has increased the built-in sonic power compared to the previous models in the range, now offering 50 watts of Harman Kardon audio oomph from the front-firing speaker system – with immersive Dolby Atmos included to draw viewers into the action.

Around back are HDMI ports for connecting the projector to media sources, including one with audio return and 4K/60Hz support – for cabling up to home theater systems or a gaming console. Wi-Fi and Ethernet LAN are onboard as well, allowing Google TV to serve up streaming entertainment. GTV offers easy access to services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime, along with a slicker, more intuitive user experience than straight Android TV. Rounding out the given specs are support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+ and polarized 3D.

The PX3-Pro Laser Cinema model will go on sale from Q3 of this year for a suggested retail price of US$3,499.99.

Source: Hisense

