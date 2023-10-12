Hisense nudges home cinema close to the wall with 4K laser projectors

Back in January, Hisense rolled into CES with an 8K laser projector called the 120LX plus a bunch of 4K ultra-short-throwers. Now the PX2-Pro and PL1 laser cinema models have gone up for sale, so let's have a closer look.

Details were somewhat lacking in the CES presspack, but with the sales launch comes full specs and pricing. First up is a TriChroma Laser Cinema model called the PX2-Pro, which Hisense says "elevates the home cinema experience to a new level, making it the ultimate choice for movie enthusiasts and entertainment lovers."

Positioned a few inches from the wall or screen, viewers are treated to 4K UHD resolution with a powered focus lens bringing visuals into sharp focus up to 130 diagonal inches. Its triple-laser (RGB) light source is reckoned good for 25,000 hours of operation, and puts out 2,400 ANSI lumens.

The PX2-Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema projector snuggles close to the display surface for 4K UHD visuals at up to 130 inches Hisense

The projector covers 107% of the wide BT.2020 color gamut for "a rich and realistic color palette that brings every scene to life," plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG content. Dynamic contrast comes in at 2-million:1, while MEMC frame interpolation technology takes care of blur reduction in fast action scenes.

The home cinema solution ships with Google TV for easy access to thousands of streaming entertainment apps, including Netflix, over built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports for cabling up to more traditional media sources or games consoles, including one with audio return. And a Dolby Atmos sound system rocks 30-W speakers for immersive audio, and the promise of "clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows without the need for additional audio equipment."

The PX2-Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema commands a recommended retail price of US$3,499.99, and is available now.

The PL1 Smart Laser Cinema projector can throw 4K UHD imagery at up to 120 inches Hisense

The PL1 4K smart UST projector shares much of its feature set with its pricier cousin, but is built around Hisense's X-Fusion laser light source for 2,200 ANSI lumens. The blue laser and phosphor color filter engine also has a 25,000-hour lifespan, with Hisense promising "sharper images, more natural colors."

Google TV is in the driving seat here too, the powered focus keeps imagery sharp up to 120 inches, there's support for 85% of the DCI-P3 color space, and Dolby Audio is provided by a similarly capable sound system. This flavor is priced at $2,799.99.

Product pages: PX2-Pro, PL1