Hisense teases limited edition 8K TriChroma Laser TV

Hisense has launched six new Laser TV/Laser Cinema UST projectors at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, including the first teaser details of an upcoming limited edition model called the 120LX that's pitched as the first 8K Laser TV in the world.

Laser TVs are essentially ultra-short-throw projectors with a laser light source that can throw huge images from only inches away from the wall or screen.

Details on the new flagship model are scant – the presskit didn't even have any photos – but we can tell you that the 120LX will be based on the company's TriChroma RGB laser light source architecture, which allocates a separate laser to each color and features double-area micromirrors for increased brightness.

In addition to managing 7,680 x 4,320 resolution imagery, it will be able to throw 120-diagonal-inch visuals at up to 400 nits (which seems on the low side, translating to around 1,400 lumens), there'll be support for 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut, as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10, IMAX Enhanced certification will be included, and there'll be Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos and Virtual:X technology.

And that's about it for the moment. Pricing and availability, together with more specs, will no doubt follow shortly. It's also worth noting that the 120LX will not be the only 8K laser projector to launch this year, as Samsung has announced an 8K addition to its high-end Premiere line.

The L9H ultra-short-throw Laser TV features a triple-laser light engine for 3,000 ANSI lumens at either 100 or 120 diagonal inches Hisense

The other models revealed at CES 2023 start with a new L9 series Laser TV, which is built around TriChroma tech as well for 4K UHD Dolby Vision imagery thrown to the included 100- or 120-inch Ambient Light Rejecting screen.

This one also supports 107% of the BT,2020 color space plus HDR10, benefits from a 2-million:1 dynamic contrast ratio, manages 3,000 ANSI lumens for lights-on viewing, and includes motion compensation. Wi-Fi 6e is cooked in, Airplay 2 allows for screen casting from iOS devices, Google TV is onboard for access to thousands of entertainment apps (including Netflix), and an ATSC 3.0 tuner is included too.

Two HDMI ports cater for 4K content at up to 120 Hz (which should appeal to console gamers), while a third is eARC compatible. The unit also boasts a built-in 40-watt Dolby Atmos speaker system. The L9H is expected to go on sale toward the middle of 2023, pricing to be advised.

The L5 series gets a H upgrade for the coming model year, with the new 4K UST projector rocking a X-Fusion laser light source matched to a blue laser and phosphor color filter engine. Google TV is here as well, brightness tops out at 2,700 ANSI lumens and static contrast is reported to be 3,000:1. Elsewhere, it shares similar key specs to the L9H, also comes in two throw sizes and has the same availability window.

Hisense has divided its new projector launches into Laser TVs and Laser Cinema models, and the first to be announced for the latter category is the PL1. This 4K entertainment hub features a X-Fusion light source and filters, can put out 2,100 ANSI lumens and comes with an adjustable lens for visuals from 80 to 120 inches.

The PL1 Laser Cinema projector features powered focus and an adjustable lens for 4K visuals ranging from 80 inches to 120 Hisense

Dolby Vision and HDR10 are supported, there's support for 86% of the DCI-P3 color space, Google TV in loaded in, and a 30-watt speaker system takes care of Dolby Atmos sound.

The second Cinema flavor is the PX2-PRO, which taps TriChroma lasers for "impressive color accuracy, vivid imagery" and peak brightness of 2,400 ANSI lumens. Dolby Vision and HDR10 are again supported, plus a powered digital lens has been installed to bring thrown visuals from 90 to 130 inches into sharp focus. Hisense promises a best-in-class home theater experience at an affordable price, though is making us wait to find out exactly how much it's going to cost.

And finally, the company has crammed a TriChroma triple laser light engine into a Smart Mini Projector. This model offers image sizes ranging from 65 to 150 inches, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, benefits from autofocus and keystone correction, includes Wi-Fi 6e and Bluetooth 5.0, and rocks 20-W Dolby Atmos speakers courtesy of JBL.

Google TV is not included, but users will still be able to watch Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV thanks to the company's own VIDAA Smart TV OS platform. A mid-2023 release window has been revealed.

Source: Hisense