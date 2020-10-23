Samsung's Premiere 4K UST laser projectors start shipping next month

Last month we brought news of a couple of new ultra-short-throw 4K laser projectors from Samsung both sporting the Premiere moniker. Now full specs have dropped, along with pricing and a shipping date.

As noted previously, there's a single laser 4K projector capable of throwing 120 diagonal inches on the living room wall, and a triple laser model that can manage an extra 10 inches. Both feature an integrated sound system for an all-in-one home cinema experience.

The 21 x 5.2 x 13.5-in (532 x 132.7 x 342-mm), 20-lb (9.1-kg) LSP7T single laser model is priced at US$3,499.99 and shipping is expected to start from November 6. It can throw a 90-inch projection from 9.7 in (247 mm) away from the wall, 100 diagonal inches from 11.9 in (303 mm) and the maximum 120 inches from 16.3 in (415 mm).

It boasts a 3,840 x 2,160 projection resolution with HDR10+ support, covering 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and outputs 2,200 peak ANSI lumens, which should be enough for watching content day or night without having to draw blinds or turn lights off. And it features sensors that automatically turn down the brightness when the system detects someone approaching.

There's digital keystone correction, a 2.2-channel sound system that pumps out 30 watts for the promise of room-filling sound, and Tizen-powered smart TV functionality. It will work with Bixby and Alexa voice assistants out of the box, and content from a smartphone can be mirrored on the wall by tapping the projector with the phone.

The Premiere 4k ultra-short-throw laser projectors each feature a built-in audio system Samsung

The triple-laser LSP9T model boasts similar basic feature set, but is bigger and more powerful. The 21.65 x 5.55 x 14.45-in (550 x 141 x 367-mm), 25.35-lb (11.5-kg) beast is expected to start shipping from November 6 too, but comes with a $6,499.99 price tag.

To enjoy the maximum 130-inch throw, this model will need to be placed 9.37 inches (238 mm) from the wall, or you can nudge it forward so there's a gap of 7.7 in (196 mm) for 120 diagonal inches, or 4.4 in away for 100 inches. Brightness tops out at 2,800 ANSI lumens, contrast comes in at 2,000,000:1 and there's support for 147 percent of DCI-P3 and 106 percent of the Rec.2020 color spaces for "precise color accuracy and incredible contrast."

The built-in 40-W, 4.2-channel audio system comes with Acoustic Beam enhancement technology for sound that "permeates the entire room to provide you with a captivating audio experience." It comes with three HDMI ports, Ethernet LAN and a USB port for connecting to entertainment hardware, and there are RCA connections for cabling to external speakers if needed.

