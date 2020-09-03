Samsung promises a Premiere cinema experience from new UST projectors

Earlier this week we saw LG announce a new 4K projector aimed at bringing a movie theater experience to the home. This was followed by Optoma revealing an ultra-short-throw 4K projector with a built-in soundbar. Now Samsung has launched a projector that sits somewhere inbetween.

The Premiere projector actually comes as two models – the LSP9T and the LSP7T. They're both ultra-short-throw 4K laser projectors that Samsung promises will offer a true home cinema experience. The former model can throw a 130-inch image on the wall or screen from just inches away, while the latter can manage 120 diagonal inches.

The triple laser LSP9T is reported to be the first in the world to be HDR10+ certified, a high dynamic range technology that features dynamic metadata – as opposed to HDR10's static metadata – which a device can use to apply dynamic tone mapping on a scene-to-scene or frame-by-frame basis for "revolutionary contrast details."

The LSP9T is the first model to be given HDR+ certification Samsung

Peak brightness is claimed to be up to 2,800 ANSI Lumens, which should make daylight viewing possible, and picture accuracy comes courtesy of support for the UHD Alliance's Filmmaker Mode. And users can stream from popular apps via the included Smart TV platform, as well as mirror content from mobile devices.

Samsung has also included a sound system with powerful woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound technology for "one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today."

But sadly it's not yet available to buy. The Premiere projectors are due for release later this year, but no pricing has been revealed at this time. More detailed specs will doubtless appear in due course.

Source: Samsung