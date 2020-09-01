Latest LG projector brings movie theater experience into the living room

With IFA 2020 about to kick off, LG has announced a new CineBeam projector that's aimed at bringing the movie theater experience into the home. The 4K projector features technology to adjust the thrown image depending on ambient light levels.

LG says that there's currently nothing on the market quite like the HU810P dual laser DLP projector. It can throw a 300-diagonal-inch 4K UHD image at up to 2,700 ANSI Lumens that covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and support for high dynamic range formats including HDR10 and HLG.

The unit features an Iris mode with Bright Room and Dark Room presets that detects the amount of light in a room and optimizes thrown image delivery accordingly, while Adaptive Contrast adjusts the contrast ratio in each frame for the best picture in darker scenes.

Movie viewing is enhanced by matching the frame rate of the projected image to the original content's 24 Hz, and viewers are promised smooth rendering of quick movements thanks to LG's TruMotion technology.

The system runs on the webOS 5.0 platform, a Linux-based operating system also found on LG's smart TVs and refrigerators. This enables users to tap into popular streaming services, and content from smartphones and tablets can be thrown up on the big screen thanks to AirPlay 2 and Screen Share functionalities. The system also boasts pro-level picture calibration.

Though the projector includes two 5-W speakers, it also supports WiSA and Bluetooth wireless connection to living room audio systems. Cabled connectivity shapes up as two HDMI 2.0 port and one HDMI 2.1 – with the latter enabling near-lossless audio as well as 10-bit color images – and two USB 2.0 ports.

There's currently no pricing or availability information available, though LG is presenting a virtual exhibition through September as part of IFA 2020 that includes the new projector.

