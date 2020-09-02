Optoma's soundbar-packing 4K laser projector enters second generation

Early in 2019, Optoma made setting up a home theater system a little easier by combining a soundbar with an ultra-short-throw projector. Now the company has announced its replacement, the CinemaX P2 all-in-one 4K UST laser projector.

As with the Optoma P1, the new model measures 22.1 x 5.1 x 15 in (561 x 129 x 381 mm) and tips the scales at 24.25 lb (11 kg). It's capable of throwing a 120-inch 4K resolution image from 16.5 inches away from the screen or wall, has the same brightness of 3,000 ANSI Lumens, digital zoom also remains the same at up to 2x, there's HDR10 support and the light source is rated to last at least 20,000 hours in normal use.

And the P2 comes with a 40-W Dolby Digital 2.0 soundbar for "theater-quality sound" which features two full range drivers, two woofers and ported chambers. Users can also choose from different sound effect modes – movie, music, sport, games and night.

The new model makes gains in contrast and color performance, with a contrast ratio bump from 1,500,000:1 to 2,000,000:1, up to 12-bit color depth and support for the REC.709, DCI-P3 and REC.2020 color gamuts. Optoma says that this 25 percent increase should result in "rich, detailed and true-to-life pictures for movies, TV and games the way directors envisioned."

The CinemaX P2 can mirror content from a smartphone, such as a streamed yoga lesson Optoma

An Enhanced Gaming Mode has also been included, where the image processing and motion compensation engine are bypassed for more responsive gameplay.

The projector runs an Android-based operating system, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 are cooked in, there's content mirroring from a mobile device, and the built-in SmartFit app making for easy alignment through a user's smartphone. Smart home integration is also possible, with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT support included.

And even when you're not watching movies or shows, the P2 can serve up visual treats in the shape of artworks from digital artists on the FRAMED platform.

The CinemaX P2 is available now for US$3,299, the video below has more.

Optoma CinemaX P2

Product page: P2