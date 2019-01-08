Optoma acquired California audio brand NuForce in late 2014, so when thinking about developing an all-in-one home theater hub, it's only natural that the company would keep things in the family. The NuForce soundbar is made up of individual woofers and aluminum full-range drivers housed in isolated speaker enclosures, with Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and DTS audio decoding capabilities promising immersive audio with a wide frequency response and crystal clear sound.

