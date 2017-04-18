Last August, Koenigsegg showed the first US-market Agera RS – a deep-orange edition it called Agera XS. At the New York Auto Show, it's revealed another US customer-spec RS, an icy counterpart to the fiery XS dubbed the Agera RS1. US roadways will get a little colder and a lot faster, and no amount of tire-smoking acceleration will melt this 1,360-hp rolling iceberg.



The Agera RS1 is the latest from Koenigsegg's sold-out, 25-model Agera RS series, one of only a handful offered on the US market. The name was chosen by the buyer, who worked closely with his son and the Koenigsegg team to get the megacar just right, starting with an Arctic White paint accented with frosty blue front winglets, side skirts, diffuser and rear wing. The Alcantara interior has plenty of blue of its own, but white changes to the black of polished carbon and black anodized aluminum.

The Agera RS1 comes powered by Koenigsegg's 1,360-hp (1 MW) twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine, making it one of the most powerful cars available to man or beast. That engine puts out 1,101 lb-ft (1357 Nm) of torque and drives the rear wheels through a 7-speed automatic transmission. The car boasts a 2.8-second 0-62 mph (100 km/h) and 12.3-second 0-186 mph (300 km/h) and includes Koenigsegg-developed traction and stability control to help the driver handle all the brute force.

Though it has modern comforts like climate control, satellite navigation, and digitized instruments and infotainment, the RS1 only breaks 3,000 pounds after being topped off with all the proper fluids (3,075-lb/1,395-kg curb weight).

The Agera RS sold out less than a year after being officially revealed, prompting Koenigsegg to extend the Agera line with a three-car "Final" edition run. Assuming it's still on the schedule it mentioned at last year's Geneva Motor Show, Koenigsegg will wrap up deliveries of Agera models this year.

Source: Koenigsegg