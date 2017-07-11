The idea of useful and fashionable smartwatches has drawn all manner of aspiring wearable-makers, from budding startups to luxury design houses that have been wrapping wrists in extravagant-yet-dumb timepieces for years. Joining the latter today is Louis Vuitton, which has announced its very first smartwatch called the Tambour Horizon.

Following the likes of fellow fashion icons Tag Heuer and Montblanc into the smartwatch space, Louis Vuitton's debut connected timepiece is powered by Android Wear 2.0. It features Wi-Fi, hooks up to smartphones over Bluetooth 4.1 and features a couple of exclusive apps that seem aimed at folks who travel (in style).

My Flight, for example, pulls flight details from your email and displays them on the watch face, including time remaining until departure and the gate you need to get to as boarding time approaches. It even switches to in-flight mode when you're in the air and counts down the minutes until you arrive at your destination.

And then there's the City Guide app, which helps you find local spots in 29 foreign cities once you hit the ground, such as chocolate shops, museums and hotels.

All of this is displayed on a 1.2-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED touchscreen display inside sapphire glass, fixed to an interchangeable strap. The watch is said to be water-resistant to 30 meters (100 ft) and able to last for 22 hours on each charge. The Tambour Horizon actually comes in six different versions, including black, pink, white, grey and brown straps to choose from. While pricing is not listed on the Louis Vuitton site, according to the New York Times, they will cost between US$2,450 and $2,900.

You can check out the short promo video below.

Source: Louis Vuitton