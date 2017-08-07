Margot Krasojević's architectural designs are undeniably experimental and push the boundaries of feasibility, but with engineering technology rapidly evolving, they are increasingly realizable. Her latest piece is an incredible, mobile bridge commissioned by the Ordos government in Mongolia as a prospective crossing for the Wulanmulun River.

Krasojević's practice often veers into deeply academic territory, proposing conceptual forms with a deeply theoretical foundation. An incredibly compelling piece from 2013 proposed an offshore floating Hydroelectric Waterfall Prison. This structure, with a frightfully dystopian aesthetic, asked the question – what if a prison could actually create power, rather than just consume it?

The most recent project from this impressively ambitious designer presents us with a mobile floating bridge that can fold up and relocate to a new position, either by sailing or being towed.

The structure comprises three expanding walkways and a carbon fiber triple sail. The sail can be lowered and function as a canopy when the bridge is in use, while solar panels line the walkways generating electricity for the structure and its motors.

This specific design has been commissioned by the Ordos government in Inner Mongolia, so it does have a degree of site-specific detail to its planning. The accuracy of the plans certainly suggest it could be built, but realistically it is hard to see it actually being constructed any time soon.

Krasojević's radical designs may not easily reveal their deeply philosophical underpinnings, but these multi-functional, geometric structures are incredible departures from the normal architectural concepts out there. From her Jetway Hotel that can roll up to a private jet on the tarmac, to the Parisian bar that hovers over a water spillway on the banks of the Seine, these are mind-bending designs that dynamically interact with their environments.

Take a look through the gallery to check out this new design and some of Krasojević's previous work.

Source: Margot Krasojević Architecture via v2com