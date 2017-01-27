How about a 390 km/h ride in a McLaren F1?

As automotive legends go, few can come close to the McLaren F1 for sheer star power. It's arguably the most significant supercar of the modern era, mixing a BMW V12 engine with a composite body for a staggering 376 km/h (240.1 mph) top speed. It's been 25 years since Andy Wallace completed his record runs at Ehra-Lessien, and McLaren has celebrated by diving into the archives for some period footage of the F1 racing into the history books.







It's since been usurped by Bugatti, but McLaren was wading into unknown territory when it set out to run well beyond 350 km/h (217 mph). Before the F1 came along, Jaguar held the production car speed record with the 349 km/h (217 mph) XJ220. Pushing beyond the past high watermark was a leap of faith, with no guarantee it wouldn't end in a massive fireball.

"Reverse back to 1998 when we did this, speeds over 350 [km/h] were unheard of," says Andy Wallace, who drove the F1 on its record run. "Yes, people were doing land speed records considerably faster than that, but they're not doing that on rubber tires. I didn't really know what to think, but I remember I had seriously sweaty palms on the steering wheel!"