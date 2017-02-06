At the start of this decade, the UK's Morgan Motor Company announced that its cult classic – the Threewheeler – was to be relaunched. At the 2015 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the company revealed an electric three-wheel follow up in the shape of the EV3 prototype, which officially joined the company's portfolio last year. Now the brand is taking aim at future Morgan drivers with the EV3 Junior.







Like its fully grown sibling, the Junior will let young electric vehicle drivers feel the wind in their hair as they zip along at up to 16 km/h (10 mph) for up to 10 miles (16 km) per 4 hour charge. The replica's carbon fiber body is suited to kids aged 6 years and over, and has a small windshield in front of the driver.

It takes a real key – as opposed to smart key – to start her up, has a stylish wooden dash with a single circular vehicle information display, and benefits from working lights and enamel badge detailing.

The EV3 Junior is built to order and comes in red, green or ivory as standard, though buyers can opt to dip into Morgan's range of 40,000 color paint box for a more personalized vehicle (at an additional cost).