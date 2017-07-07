Pirelli is one of the biggest tire manufacturers in the world, but the company occasionally thinks outside the (rubber) circle and does something different. It teamed up with Blossom Skis earlier this year, and will be continuing its long-running partnership with Tecnorib on the Pirelli 1900 boat to be released at the Cannes Yachting Festival.

Pirelli and Tecnorib have been working together for more than 10 years now, creating three boats together in the process. The design of the 1900 you see here is modeled on the looks of the last collaboration, the 1400, with a slender hull measuring 18.5 m (61 ft) long by 5 m (16.4 ft) wide. As is tradition in these Pirelli boats, the inflatable tubes are adorned with a tire tread pattern.

Although it's the biggest Pirelli boat made so far, the 1900 is still designed to feel sporty. It has a carbon fiber roof, and twin 800 hp (597 kW) MAN engines with surface-piercing propellers deliver a top speed of 45 knots (83 km/h or 52 mph) in ideal conditions. The captain controls proceedings with a joystick and automatic trim system, designed for smooth sailing at any speed. Recommended cruising speed is a more relaxed 30 knots (56 km/h or 36 mph).

When you're not running flat out, Tecnorib says the resin-infused hull delivers a relaxed, comfortable ride. Because the hull is longer and wider than the last Pirelli boat, there's plenty of space in the cabin – headroom peaks at a lofty two meters (6.56 ft) below deck, where there are two cabins, two bathrooms and a central living area.

Depending on how the owner wants to use the boat, the standard storage cabinet can be converted into a third cabin for the crew. The interior eschews the sporty looks of the exterior for a more relaxed feeling. Bleached wood, bright colors and expensive fabrics have all been used to make the cabins feel luxurious, while the bathrooms are finished in mosaic tiles. It's the little things that matter, right?

The Pirelli 1900 will be making its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival, which kicks off on September 12.

Source: Tecnorib