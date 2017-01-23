Tiny house built for long soaks, movie nights and cross-country travel

Durango, Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses recently completed its latest project, the unusually-named Ol' Berthoud Blue. Built for a customer who had tried to construct her own tiny house but found it too difficult, the towable home has an unusual layout that allows for a relatively large bedroom and bathroom. The firm also focused on ensuring it was suitable for frequent traveling.







The Ol' Berthoud Blue is based on a triple axle 24 ft (7.3 m)-long trailer and its relatively typical exterior is enlivened by a splash of blue at the front. Visitors enter directly into the kitchen/dining area (there's no lounge) via a small porch. The decor is a little different from the usual cottagey tiny house style, with exposed steel and wood, and a stainless steel kitchen the order of the day.

The cabinets are a mix of custom made and purchased from Ikea, and there are some nice little touches, like a pull-out pantry and raised dish rack that drips into the sink. The Ol' Berthoud Blue also features a full-size refrigerator and a propane three-burner stove, in addition to a dining booth with table for two that folds out into a 6 ft (1.8 m)-long guest bed.

As the owners plan to take Ol' Berthoud Blue on cross-country trips, the little storage nooks all have rods or other barriers across to ensure stuff doesn't fall out while they're on the road. A water storage tank is also stored inside to ensure the owners have a ready supply of water wherever they are.

The kitchen/dining area leads directly into a bathroom that looks large for a tiny house. This includes an impressive – and, at around US$2,000, expensive – ALFI cedar bathtub provided by the customer, plus a separate WC with composting toilet.

Unusually, you need to go through the bathroom to access the bedroom via a winding staircase (a secondary storage loft is accessed by ladder). This space is again relatively large for a tiny house and seems to serve as something of a lounge area too. It includes a surround sound audio system, custom headboard with integrated storage space, and a roof-mounted projector. A pair of skylights are also installed.

There's currently no off-grid solar power system installed in the Ol' Berthoud Blue, so the tiny house gets its juice from an RV-style hookup. However, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses boss Greg Parham told us that solar power may indeed be added in the near future. Heating and cooling is provided by a mini-split.