The Segway miniLITE targeted at children over six years is one of the new products announced at a launch event in Seoul

At an event in Seoul, Korea, Segway has launched four new products destined for Asia Pacific markets. While not taking things as far as the One S1, two of the new models continue the self-balancing scooter downsizing trend that Segway embraced with the miniPRO, and include the lightest Segway yet. They appear alongside a Ninebot-branded kids' bike and kickscooter.

The new Segway miniPLUS and miniLITE models share a similar hands-free form factor to the aforementioned miniPRO that launched in mid-2016. The miniPLUS is the bulkier of the new additions and includes intelligent following, one key call, scalable pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and LED lights. It also boasts a larger mat area to plant your feet and a larger capacity battery for greater range.

The miniPLUS' little brother is the miniLITE, which at 11.5 kg (25 lb) is the lightest Segway ever (if you ignore the unicycle One S1) and has been designed specifically for children over six years of age. In keeping with the kiddie target market, the unit's rider detection has been lowered to 10 kg (22 lb) and the device can be customized with bumpy colored attachments.

Segway's acquisition by Beijing-based robotics company Ninebot in May last year means the event also saw the launch of two products without the self-balancing technology the Segway name is associated with. The Ninebot Kids Bike looks like your conventional kids' bike and comes in boys and girls frames that can accommodate 14- and 16-in wheels, while the Ninebot by Segway KickScooter looks similar to the ES1 and ES2 models recently announced for Europe.

There is currently no further information on tech specs or release dates, but the four vehicles announced at the Asia Pacific product launch will be sold in Asia Pacific countries including Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Taiwan and China. It's unclear whether other markets will follow, but Segway has a press conference scheduled this week at IFA, so we'll find out more then.

Source: Segway