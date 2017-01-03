Self-adjusting bed shifts for comfort, gives snorers a nudge

The bed's biometric sensors are claimed to detect snoring in which case the bed will automatically raise the user's head seven degrees

Bedmaker Sleep Number arrived at last year's CES with a smart bed in tow, which tapped into data on a user's physical activity during the day and tailored its firmness accordingly at night. Now, the company has taken things one step further, bringing to this year's event an even cleverer bed that tracks a user's sleep and adjusts itself on the fly throughout the night, even positioning itself to silence habitual snorers.







Dubbed the Sleep Number 360, the bed is based on the company's Sleep IQ technology, which features in a number of its earlier beds including last year's so-called "it." The tech uses an array of biometric sensors to monitor things like heart rate, breathing and movements hundreds of times throughout the night and then presents an overall picture of sleep quality through a companion smartphone app.

The new model combines this with a pair of air chambers inside the mattress, which self-adjust during the night in response to changes in the sleep positions of each person, each independent of the other. It is said the air chambers will gently contour to each partner's side, back or stomach as they turn over for better comfort. What's more, the biometric sensors are claimed to detect snoring, in which case the bed will automatically raise the user's head seven degrees, a maneuver said to relieve the symptoms of common, mild snoring.

The Sleep Number 360 includes a couple of other handy features. One is a function that learns the user's bedtime routine and warms the foot of the bed when they are preparing to hit the hay. Another works similarly to the number of smart alarm smartphone apps that aim to detect when you're in a light sleep and wake you gently, within a designated window of time, of course.

There's no precise figure on the cost, but the company says the Sleep Number 360 will be priced similarly to its other adjustable mattresses (as a guide, a queen-sized "it" is listed at US$1,100 on its website). The beds will become available in its stores across the US and online in the first half of 2017.