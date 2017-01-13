Luxury solar yacht is just as spectacular as we anticipated

Remember the luxury zero emission Solarwave 62 catamaran designs from the end of 2015? Well, Turkish shipyard Ned Ship teamed with Solarwave to create the series of zero emission solar yachts, now available in 54, and 64 feet versions with a 66-foot charter on its way. After nutting out the concept and spending 5 years testing the technology, the very first Solarwave 64 is finally cruising the waters. What's more, it's boasting an unlimited range operating off the solar panels alone.







"We can confirm that we do have an unlimited range only powered by the solar roof, during a normal sunny day and a cruising speed between 6-7 kn" Egon Faiss, Marketing Director from the Ned Ship told New Atlas.

Solarwave 64 combines a carbon composite hull design from Ned Ship's Dr. Orhan Celikkol and Michael Köhler's Solar Energy system to create a luxurious 64 foot catamaran that's capable of operating with zero emissions.

The yacht's roof is clad with a 15 kW photovoltaic array connected to a series of 100 kWh batteries. The number of batteries can change depending on the yacht owner's needs. The system is designed to provide enough energy for the yacht to cruise, as well as power all household appliances on board (night and day).



Other major features of the Solarwave 64 design include a retractable sky roof, a 6.5m (21.3 ft) tender garage, a modern luxury interior complete with full kitchen and lounge, three to five guest cabins, an additional cabin for crew, rear and front sun decks and ample outdoor dining space.

The Solarwave 64 catamaran is available in three versions, "Cruiser," "Sailor" and "Power". Solarwave 64 Cruiser packs the PV panels and battery bank for clean and quiet jaunts on the water. The Solarwave 64 Sailor incorporates sails, giving users the options of hoisting up the canvas and enjoying a more sportive hands-on sailing experience.

Finally, the Solarwave 64 Power is the hybrid of the range, being equipped with two D3 VolvoPenta 220 hp diesel engines that allow the vessel to exceed 20 knots. The hybrid system can be used in 3 modes: Pure electric, Diesel propulsion or Booster mode (both systems together).