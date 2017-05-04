Compared to some of the gargantuan yachts we write about here at New Atlas, the rigid-inflatable hull boat (RIB) you see here looks a bit underdone. But what it lacks in sheer size and flashiness, it makes up for with versatility and performance. With three unique configurations and a top speed of 90 knots, the Technohull Sea DNA 999 promises plenty of fun on the open water.

Measuring up at 10.3 m (34 ft) long with a beam of 2.8 m (9 ft), the team at Technohull has designed the boat to be versatile, with three different bow configurations on offer. The Open layout sees the front section of the boat uncovered leaving room for a seating area and plenty of hidden storage, while the Delta turns the bow area into a sunbathing deck. If you're more a shy, retiring type, the Cabin setup is likely to win your favor with its twin-bed and bathroom.



When it comes time to stop sunbathing, there are a range of motors on offer. The base model makes do with 500 hp (373 kW) and a top speed of 68 knots (126 km/h or 78 mph) but, if you're anything like us, the 800 hp (597 kW) range topper will be more interesting. With a cruising speed of 70 knots (130 km/h or 81 mph) and a top speed of 90 knots (167 km/h or 104 mph), you'll be able to ferry a posse of party-goers from Athens to Mykonos in two hours.

The hull is infusion built, and the boatbuilders in Athens have used a mix of epoxy resin and multi-directional fibers to create a solid base. Like the rest of the boats in the Technohull range, the Sea DNA 999 is a rigid-inflatable, which means it also has an air-filled collar running around the hull.

The captain and their passenger sit on wraparound shock-absorbing seats, faced with a "Smart Central Console Touchscreen." Along with three conventional gauges, most of the major controls in the boat are handled by the giant touchscreen on the right of the console. That means everything from draining the decks to checking the battery voltage uses the same simple interface.

Pricing for the Sea DNA 999 hasn't been announced, but it will vary depending on which engines, bow and stern layout you end up running with. It might not be cheap – in fact, we can almost guarantee it won't be cheap – but given this is pitched as a tender for medium-sized yachts, we doubt the sticker price is going to worry many potential buyers.

Source: Technohull