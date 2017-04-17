Back in February, Verizon quietly unveiled a smartwatch of its own alongside the launch of Android Wear 2.0 in the LG Watch Style and Sport. Today, the carrier confirmed that the Wear24 watch will hit stores starting May 11.

Since the smartwatch sports the latest Android Wear operating system, it includes features that help it untether from your smartphone, such as 4G/LTE connectivity, an on-watch version of the Google Play Store and Google Assistant.

In terms of hardware and build, the Wear24 has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, 450 mAh battery, and an IP67 water resistance rating. However, it lacks other coveted features like a built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, swappable bands, NFC mobile payment technology or an equivalent to the Apple Watch's Digital Crown. Judging from product images, it has a simpler aesthetic than some of its more aggressive counterparts.

The Wear24 smartwatch will be available exclusively through Verizon. It retails for US$350 (or $300 with a two-year contract) and is available in steel, black and rose gold color variants.

Product page: Verizon