How to protect hypersonic vehicles? Make them sweat

By David Szondy
October 23, 2023
How do you protect hypersonic vehicles from the high temperatures of over 2,200 °C (4,000 °F) encountered when flying in excess of Mach 5? According to the RTX Technology Research Center, the answer is to make them sweat.

Hypersonic flight holds the promise of revolutionizing aeronautics to a degree not seen since the breaking of the sound barrier in 1947. However, it turns out that going from supersonic to hypersonic is a lot more challenging than going from subsonic to supersonic.

One of the biggest challenges is the tremendous heat generated by a body flying in excess of five times the speed of sound. At these temperatures all but the most exotic of materials melt or become inoperable. This means that the precisely designed and machined lines of a hypersonic vehicle, especially on its leading edges, will quickly round and distort, completely altering the aerodynamics of the vehicle.

The obvious way to avoid this is to cool the outer skin of the vehicle. Unfortunately, with conventional systems, this means adding weight and complexity that engineers aren't particularly fond of.

As an alternative, under a DARPA contract, RTX is looking at cooling hypersonic craft using the same mechanism we use to beat the heat – sweating.

The idea is that the leading edges of a hypersonic vehicle would incorporate a network of micro-channels feeding a liquid to the surface of the skin in a manner similar to human sweat glands. As the liquid reaches the surface, it evaporates, carrying away heat. In this way, the craft can be kept cool enough to maintain its aerodynamics.

According to project team leader John Sharon of the RTX Technology Research Center, predictive modeling and advanced micro-machining was used to create a wedge-shaped test article about the size of a credit card. This was subjected first to a burner rig that was described as a big crème brûlée torch, and then to an electrical arc to heat and expand gasses to high temperatures and speeds that more closely simulated hypersonic flight conditions.

The next step will be to refine the technology by making the sweat channels smaller and enlarging the test article to the scale of a full-size hypersonic vehicle. Should the technique prove successful, it may also be applicable to other problems, like protecting gas turbine blades.

"When you’re flying five-plus times the speed of sound, the temperature can rise very quickly – in a fraction of a second," said Sharon. "The folks on the team involved with modeling did an awesome job estimating how long the test article would survive."

Source: RTX

4 comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

4 comments
TechGazer
That seems like a "brute force" technique: "Carry the heat away with thermal mass". Hopefully someone will come up with a way to reduce the heat generated, maybe by ionizing the air ahead of the craft and using a magnetic field to keep the ions away from the skin, something like the supercavitation technique for torpedoes.
Baker Steve
First thoughts: What liquid? How much weight would it add? How much pollution would it add to the upper atmosphere? How could you make such a system fail-safe, as failure at hypersonic speeds would result in immediate destruction.

I'm tempted to take the same stance as was taken in Victorian times wit the railways: "Thirty miles an hour? Human beings weren't designed for that!"
Gordien
For everyday use, sweating seems excessive. So I'm like Steve in opinion, that going a little more slowly might solve the problem - maybe leave a little earlier. If you want to use the technology for a one time use missile, then I can see the value. I got excited about the article initially because I have been wanting a way for the surface of my van to sweat and cool while stationary - it could save a life (thinking of the poor critters that might have to wait in the car).
Stevion
Re-entry vehicles use an ablative heatshield, with a solid material that turns to gas and sheds away taking with it heat. In this case the material can be replaced by filling a tank. If my math is correct then taking 1 liter of water from 30 deg C to 100 deg C in 1 second takes ~292Kw. Thats a fair amount of energy, but using 1 liter of liquid a second doesnt seem viable..... If they used Ammonia it would be a bit more efficient.