Utilizing an integrated Wi-Fi module, Alvi continuously transmits readings from its air flow sensors and optical sensors to a cloud-based server. There, the data is analyzed by a machine-learning algorithm, which determines when the cartridge is full of crud and thus needs to be replaced. Users are subsequently alerted to that fact via an accompanying iOS/Android app. That app can additionally be set to automatically order new cartridges as needed – Alvi is also compatible with smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.