The UK's best new homes: Sustainable, smart, and superbly designed

By Adam Williams
July 15, 2022
The Parchment Works was designed by Will Gamble Architects and is located in Suffolk. The house extension, which is one of 20 projects to feature in the 2022 RIBA House of the Year longlist, is built into the ruins of a historic parchment factory
Derwent Valley Villa was designed by Blee Halligan and is located in Derbyshire. The residence is carefully arranged to frame the attractive landscape that surrounds it
Derwent Valley Villa was designed by Blee Halligan and is located in Derbyshire. The residence is carefully arranged to frame the attractive landscape that surrounds it
House at Lough Beg was designed by McGonigle McGrath and is located in Northern Ireland. The home is designed to be a modest addition to a picturesque park and took 10 years to design and build
House at Lough Beg was designed by McGonigle McGrath and is located in Northern Ireland. The home is designed to be a modest addition to a picturesque park and took 10 years to design and build
Leyton House was designed by McMahon Architecture Ltd and is located in London. The home is defined by its attractive brickwork
Leyton House was designed by McMahon Architecture Ltd and is located in London. The home is defined by its attractive brickwork and use of timber
Mere House was designed by Mole Architects and is located in Cambridgeshire. The project has excellent energy efficiency and its grid-based energy use regularly hovers around zero
Mere House was designed by Mole Architects and is located in Cambridgeshire. The project has excellent energy efficiency and its grid-based energy use regularly hovers around zero
Mews House Deep Retrofit was designed by Prewett Bizley Architects and is located in London. The project involved transforming an existing home with a modern, energy efficient renovation
Mews House Deep Retrofit was designed by Prewett Bizley Architects and is located in London. The project involved transforming an existing home with a modern, energy efficient renovation
Mountain View was designed by CAN and is located in London. The project renovated and extended a suburban family home and draws inspiration from such disparate sources as the movie Trainspotting and an attraction at Disneyland
Mountain View was designed by CAN and is located in London. The project renovated and extended a suburban family home and draws inspiration from such disparate sources as the movie Trainspotting and an attraction at Disneyland
Norfolk Barn was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space and is located in Norfolk. It made use of the original steel and layout of an old barn to create a beautiful new home
Norfolk Barn was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space and is located in Norfolk. It made use of the original steel and layout of an old barn to create a beautiful new home
Ostro Passivhaus was designed by Paper Igloo and is located in Scotland. The light-filled sustainable home was a labor of love created over eight years of evenings and weekends by the architect owners
Ostro Passivhaus was designed by Paper Igloo and is located in Scotland. The light-filled sustainable home was a labor of love created over eight years of evenings and weekends by the architect owners
Peeking house was designed by Fletcher Crane Architects and is located in London. It replaces an unsightly garage and was built to a low budget on a constrained site
Peeking house was designed by Fletcher Crane Architects and is located in London. It replaces an unsightly garage and was built to a low budget on a constrained site
Ravine House was designed by Chiles Evans + Care Architects Ltd and is located in Derbyshire. It extended a quirky 1967 house on the site and now includes solar panels and an airtight skin, reducing cooling and heating loads
Ravine House was designed by Chiles Evans + Care Architects Ltd and is located in Derbyshire. It extended a quirky 1967 house on the site and now includes solar panels and an airtight skin, reducing cooling and heating loads
Seabreeze was designed by RX Architects and is located in East Sussex. The beach house has been designed to withstand the harsh coastal environment
Seabreeze was designed by RX Architects and is located in East Sussex. The beach house has been designed to withstand the harsh coastal environment
Suffolk Cottage was designed by Haysom Ward Miller Architects and is located in Suffolk. The renovation transformed an old and modest former laborer's cottage into a modern home with energy efficient additions like solar panels
Suffolk Cottage was designed by Haysom Ward Miller Architects and is located in Suffolk. The renovation transformed an old and modest former laborer's cottage into a modern home with energy efficient additions like solar panels
Surbiton Springs was designed by Surman Weston and is located in London. It consists of a new-build, two-story house defined by its eye-catching exterior and minimalist interior design
Surbiton Springs was designed by Surman Weston and is located in London. It consists of a new-build, two-story house defined by its eye-catching exterior and minimalist interior design
The Cowshed was designed by Crawshaw Architects LLP and is located in Dorset. It transforms a former agricultural building used for farm machinery into a light-filled home extension
The Cowshed was designed by Crawshaw Architects LLP and is located in Dorset. It transforms a former agricultural building used for farm machinery into a light-filled home extension
The Den was designed by Technique Architecture and Design in collaboration with Stallan-Brand and is located in Scotland. It transformed two small damp apartments into a beautiful one bedroom home
The Den was designed by Technique Architecture and Design in collaboration with Stallan-Brand and is located in Scotland. It transformed two small damp apartments into a beautiful one bedroom home
The Dutch Barn was designed by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd and is located in West Sussex. The project involved transforming an old eye-catching barn on the site into a beautiful family home and office
The Dutch Barn was designed by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd and is located in West Sussex. The project involved transforming an old eye-catching barn on the site into a beautiful family home and office
The Garden Studio was designed by Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect and is located in Norfolk. It creates a simple single-storey extension that replaces a garage on the side of a beautiful Victorian house
The Garden Studio was designed by Brisco Loran and James Alder Architect and is located in Norfolk. It creates a simple single-storey extension that replaces a garage on the side of a beautiful Victorian house
The Library House was designed by Macdonald Wright Architects and is located in London. The remarkably compact home has a width of just 4 m (13 ft) but boasts a clever layout that lends it a spacious feel
The Library House was designed by Macdonald Wright Architects and is located in London. The remarkably compact home has a width of just 4 m (13 ft) but boasts a clever layout that lends it a spacious feel
The Parchment Works was designed by Will Gamble Architects and is located in Suffolk. The house extension, which is one of 20 projects to feature in the 2022 RIBA House of the Year longlist, is built into the ruins of a historic parchment factory
The Parchment Works was designed by Will Gamble Architects and is located in Suffolk. The house extension, which is one of 20 projects to feature in the 2022 RIBA House of the Year longlist, is built into the ruins of a historic parchment factory
The Red House was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Dorset. The residence is a new home that playfully references local farmhouses with its overall form
The Red House was designed by David Kohn Architects and is located in Dorset. The residence is a new home that playfully references local farmhouses with its overall form
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed its selection for the best new houses in the United Kingdom. The 2022 House of the Year longlist shines a light on a wide range of impressive homes, including a sustainable Passivhaus-rated residence, an energy efficient house built for a recent retiree, and a family home constructed using the shell of a disused barn.

The RIBA House of the Year was established back in 2013 and is awarded to the finest new architect-designed house or home extension in the UK.

Though the homes are meant to reflect the entire UK, most of the projects featured are actually situated in England, in particular the south. Scotland fields two entries this year though and Northern Ireland has one.
But in common with previous selections, Wales is not represented.

In the coming weeks and months, this longlist of 20 homes will be whittled down to a shortlist and then the overall winner will be revealed. Until then, we've highlighted a few standout designs below. Be sure to head to the gallery for a look at each of the longlist homes.

Mere House was designed by Mole Architects and is located in Cambridgeshire. The project has excellent energy efficiency and its grid-based energy use regularly hovers around zero
Mere House was designed by Mole Architects and is located in Cambridgeshire. The project has excellent energy efficiency and its grid-based energy use regularly hovers around zero

Mere House, by Mole Architects, is located in rural Cambridgeshire and was commissioned by a newly retired teacher who wanted a home she could age safely in with as little environmental impact as possible.

Its overall design subtly references surrounding agricultural buildings and features a wooden exterior and an attractive butterfly roof. Thanks to a series of sustainability features, including solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and excellent insulation, its grid-based energy usage regularly hovers around zero, notes RIBA. Its interior anticipates the owner's twilight years with sockets placed for accessibility and an elevator for the decline in mobility that old age can bring.

Norfolk Barn was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space and is located in Norfolk. It made use of the original steel and layout of an old barn to create a beautiful new home
Norfolk Barn was designed by 31/44 Architects and Taylor Made Space and is located in Norfolk. It made use of the original steel and layout of an old barn to create a beautiful new home

Norfolk Barn (aka Blue Sky Barn) was designed by 31/44 Architects, with Taylor Made Space, and is located in Norfolk. The project began life as a weekend retreat but, due to changing circumstances following the COVID-19 pandemic, ended up transforming into a full-time family home instead.

The unique dwelling has been created by reusing the steel frame of an existing agricultural shed on the site, which is now finished in an attractive timber exterior. The interior references its agricultural roots with a somewhat industrial decor and also boasts an indoor swimming pool.

Ostro Passivhaus was designed by Paper Igloo and is located in Scotland. The light-filled sustainable home was a labor of love created over eight years of evenings and weekends by the architect owners
Ostro Passivhaus was designed by Paper Igloo and is located in Scotland. The light-filled sustainable home was a labor of love created over eight years of evenings and weekends by the architect owners

The Ostro Passivhaus by Paper Igloo, is located in rural Scotland, and was a real labor of love for its architect owners. They built the home over eight painstaking years during evenings and weekends.

The exterior of the home is finished in attractive timber cladding and is surrounded by a carefully landscaped garden. It reaches the exacting Passivhaus green building standard and its insulation is superb, ensuring that it requires very little energy to heat or cool. The interior decor of the home is contemporary and contains lots of little storage nooks, such as a storage-integrated staircase.

Source: RIBA

