© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Modern home built within an old dilapidated ruin

By Adam Williams
July 24, 2020
Modern home built within an ol...
House Inside a Ruin was completed in the past few months and is currently available to rent
House Inside a Ruin was completed in the past few months and is currently available to rent
View 13 Images
House Inside a Ruin was completed in the past few months and is currently available to rent
1/13
House Inside a Ruin was completed in the past few months and is currently available to rent
New modern glazing was added to the House Inside a Ruin and it also looks like it's had a new roof too
2/13
New modern glazing was added to the House Inside a Ruin and it also looks like it's had a new roof too
House Inside a Ruin's interior measures 248 sq m (around 2,600 sq ft) and is centered around a double-height living area
3/13
House Inside a Ruin's interior measures 248 sq m (around 2,600 sq ft) and is centered around a double-height living area
House Inside a Ruin's living area includes a kitchen and dining area
4/13
House Inside a Ruin's living area includes a kitchen and dining area
House Inside a Ruin includes three floors
5/13
House Inside a Ruin includes three floors
House Inside a Ruin's interior decor is more modern than its exterior suggests and it has contemporary furniture and concrete finishes
6/13
House Inside a Ruin's interior decor is more modern than its exterior suggests and it has contemporary furniture and concrete finishes
House Inside a Ruin includes four bedrooms
7/13
House Inside a Ruin includes four bedrooms
House Inside a Ruin includes a total of five bathrooms
8/13
House Inside a Ruin includes a total of five bathrooms
House Inside a Ruin's interior includes some of the building's original materials, including the wooden beams found to be structurally sound
9/13
House Inside a Ruin's interior includes some of the building's original materials, including the wooden beams found to be structurally sound
House Inside a Ruin is located in the Czech Republic
10/13
House Inside a Ruin is located in the Czech Republic
"The windows do not fit precisely the openings in the old wall, and it some places, the old wall is also present in the interior," says ORA
11/13
"The windows do not fit precisely the openings in the old wall, and it some places, the old wall is also present in the interior," says ORA
ORA briefly considered a standard restoration. However, the firm says the building was "a ruin to the bone"
12/13
ORA briefly considered a standard restoration. However, the firm says the building was "a ruin to the bone"
House Inside a Ruin is situated on a large rural plot which was landscaped by Štěpánka Černá
13/13
House Inside a Ruin is situated on a large rural plot which was landscaped by Štěpánka Černá
View gallery - 13 images

After being commissioned to turn an old dilapidated building into a residence, the Czech Republic's ORA briefly considered a typical restoration. However, the firm says it was "a ruin to the bone," and decided on a more radical approach instead, tearing down the interior and inserting a new modern home within.

The project is named House Inside a Ruin and has a usable floorspace of 248 sq m (around 2,600 sq ft), spread over three floors. The building itself was originally used as a large luxurious home - the rental page (in Czech) lists its construction date as the 17th century, though the architects aren’t sure when it was built - and was seized during 20th century communist rule and turned into a granary.

ORA created an inner shell from insulated brick to form the new interior, which is kept apart from the old existing structure with a ventilated gap. Additionally, the firm reused structurally sound wooden beams and boards to create the uppermost ceiling.

House Inside a Ruin's interior measures 248 sq m (around 2,600 sq ft) and is centered around a double-height living area
House Inside a Ruin's interior measures 248 sq m (around 2,600 sq ft) and is centered around a double-height living area

"We have inserted a new current layer, differing in its purpose from all the previous ones," says ORA. "A ventilated gap is maintained between the new and the original structure, and the structures do not touch. The new structure is sometimes slightly shifted from the old one. The windows do not fit precisely the openings in the old wall, and it some places, the old wall is also present in the interior. There is a visual intertwining of the two worlds. The new building penetrates through openings in the old wall, and on the contrary, the old wall enters through new windows."

The interior of the home is arranged around a double-height living space that contains a wood-burning stove and a kitchen and dining area. A bathroom is nearby and stairs lead to four bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. The decor is modern and features contemporary furniture.

The garden is also extensive, with grounds surrounding it that include an orchard and meadows. This was landscaped by Štěpánka Černá.

House Inside a Ruin was conceived back in 2016 and constructed between 2018 and 2020.

Source: ORA

View gallery - 13 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionHouseHomeRenovation
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More