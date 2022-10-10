© 2022 New Atlas
Architecture

Stacked rectangular structures form Jenga-like college building

By Adam Williams
October 10, 2022
Stacked rectangular structures form Jenga-like college building
The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024
The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024
View 7 Images
The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024
1/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024
The Robert Day Sciences Center will be made up of stacked rectangular wooden sections, in a way likened to a game of Jenga by designer BIG
2/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center will be made up of stacked rectangular wooden sections, in a way likened to a game of Jenga by designer BIG
The Robert Day Sciences Center's classrooms and research areas will be situated on the perimeter of the building, which have generous glazing, offering lots of light and choice views outside
3/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center's classrooms and research areas will be situated on the perimeter of the building, which have generous glazing, offering lots of light and choice views outside
The Robert Day Sciences Center will feature eight outdoor terrace areas
4/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center will feature eight outdoor terrace areas
The Robert Day Sciences Center's stacked form will create a large naturally lit atrium space
5/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center's stacked form will create a large naturally lit atrium space
The Robert Day Sciences Center's staircase will feature amphitheater-style seating
6/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center's staircase will feature amphitheater-style seating
The Robert Day Sciences Center will measure 135,000 sq ft (roughly 12,500 sq m) and will serve roughly 1,400 students at a time
7/7
The Robert Day Sciences Center will measure 135,000 sq ft (roughly 12,500 sq m) and will serve roughly 1,400 students at a time
View gallery - 7 images

Taking the form of a series of timber and glass rectangles stacked on top of each other, the Robert Day Sciences Center for California's Claremont McKenna College is likened to a game of Jenga by designer Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG). The building will be focused on creating a collaborative and light-filled learning environment, and will reduce its grid-based electricity requirements with a large solar panel array on its roof.

The Robert Day Sciences Center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024. Structurally, it's quite complex, with the arrangement of the rectangular blocks creating a spacious naturally lit atrium at the heart of the building.

"The building's structure is designed as a stack of two volumes, or rectangle 'blocks' – two per floor – with each pair rotated 45 degrees from the floor below," explained BIG. "On the interior, each individual volume is expressed as a rectangular wood-clad truss on the long edges, and as a floor-to-ceiling glass facade on the shorter sides. The continual rotation of each floor creates a sky-lit, central atrium at the heart of the building that provides direct views into classrooms and research spaces from all levels. Upon entering, students will find themselves in a full-height atrium with open spaces that invite collaborative activity – embodying both the architectural and educational approach of the center."

The Robert Day Sciences Center's stacked form will create a large naturally lit atrium space
The Robert Day Sciences Center's stacked form will create a large naturally lit atrium space

The Robert Day Sciences Center will measure 135,000 sq ft (roughly 12,500 sq m), and host roughly 1,400 students at a time. Normal classrooms and research spaces will be organized around the perimeter of the building, providing lots of light and nice views while freeing up space further inside for quieter instructional rooms. The decor will be defined by wood, which will contrast with concrete floors and generous glazing.

Eight terrace areas will offer sweeping views and host green roof areas, outdoor classrooms and study areas, and places for socializing.

The building is slated to receive the LEED Gold green building standard. In addition to its use of timber and overall focus on natural light, it will also be topped by approximately 9,000 sq ft (roughly 835 sq m) of solar panels. According to BIG, these will provide around 200 - 230 MWh of energy production per year, reducing its draw on the grid considerably.

The Robert Day Sciences Center's staircase will feature amphitheater-style seating
The Robert Day Sciences Center's staircase will feature amphitheater-style seating

The Bjarke Ingels Group is certainly no stranger to designing schools, and other notable educational buildings from the high-profile firm include the Heights, the Village and Glasir.

Source: BIG

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

ArchitectureBuilding and ConstructionBjarke Ingels GroupSchoolsustainable design
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!