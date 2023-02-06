Stacked movie studio brings high-end design to the silver screen

Influential architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has been commissioned to design a new TV and movie studio complex in Brooklyn, New York City. Named Samson Stages Red Hook Studio, the US$400 million project is envisioned as a "vertical village," and will take the form of six stacked blocks.

As its name suggests, the Samson Stages Red Hook Studio was commissioned by local production company Samson Stages and will be located in Brooklyn's Red Hook area.

It will measure 330,000 sq ft (roughly 30,000 sq m), spread over eight soundstages, creating new cutting-edge facilities for the production of TV and movies. Its interior layout will be arranged vertically, rather than most similar facilities, which are generally sprawling squat structures.

In addition to the main soundstages, there will be parking areas, a large lobby entrance, and a cafe. Its chunky form will create generous terrace areas and the renders also depict cycle paths, stepped seating areas and water-based activities like kayaking. Furthermore, the project will involve the creation of a new waterfront public park and the planting of significant greenery, including plants and trees.

The Samson Stages Red Hook Studio will include a cafe and seating areas by the water Samson Stages

"This project is truly transformational, and I am excited to highlight the renderings and begin construction on the brand new soundstages and studios," said Sam Geiger, Co-Founder and CEO of Samson Stages. "The new addition to Samson Stages will create jobs, will give the neighborhood a new waterfront park, and will continue to make New York the center of TV and film production."

The project isn't actually BIG's first foray into the movie business and follows its work designing the Robert De Niro-backed Wildflower Studios, which is currently underway in Astoria, Queens, and is also arranged vertically – indeed, the project was described by BIG as the "first vertical film studio in the world."

The Samson Stages Red Hook Studio is being developed by Vanta Developers. We've no word yet on when it's expected to be completed.

