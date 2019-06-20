"What we saw in the 20th century, was that cities were being planned around increasing and inspiring car use, and what we're seeing now at the Bicycle Architecture Biennale is that we can find other ways of building that inspire more architects, thought leaders, urban planners to really put the bicycle first," says Lee Feldman, co-founder of BYCS, the Amsterdam-based social enterprise behind the Bicycle Architecture Biennale. "And that could inspire drivers to shift from using a car to using a bike."