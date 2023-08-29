© 2023 New Atlas
Crankbrothers F16 packs in a multitool, tire plug kit and chain tool

By Ben Coxworth
August 29, 2023
The Crankbrothers F16 packs a lot into a small package
Even though tubeless tires have pretty much become standard on mountain bikes, most riders still carry a separate multitool and tire plug kit. Crankbrothers' new F16 combines the two – along with a chain tool – in one device.

About the size and shape of a cigarette case, the F16 consists of an anodized aluminum case/sleeve that houses the actual multitool (inside), the chain tool (on its bottom end), and the tire plug kit (on its back).

Magnets hold the multitool and chain tool in place, while still allowing both to be pulled out and used separately as needed. That said, the multitool can be slid part way back into the case, which then serves as a handle for better leverage. The tire plug kit slides off the back.

Fold-out tools on the multitool include hex wrenches of seven different sizes; Phillips #2, flat #1 and T-25 Torx screwdrivers; and a valve core remover. The chain tool, which is compatible with 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12-speed chains, also features four spoke wrenches of different sizes. The case throws an integrated bottle opener into the mix.

Inside the tire plug kit is a plug applicator and three plug strips. User-supplied quick links can be popped into place over top of the plugs, keeping them in place.

The Crankbrothers F16 reportedly tips the scales at 182 grams (6.4 oz) and is available now for US$59.99. Buyers on a budget might also want to check out the $49.99 F11 model, which doesn't include the chain tool.

Source: Crankbrothers via Berm Peak Express

